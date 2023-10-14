Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

