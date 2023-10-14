China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 117.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXC opened at $39.95 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

