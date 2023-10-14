Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ITW opened at $231.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.49 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc.

