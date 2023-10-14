Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 8.1%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $35.84. Approximately 84,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 141,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $886.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

