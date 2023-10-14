Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sysmex Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $694.73 million for the quarter.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Featured Articles

