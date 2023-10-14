Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

MA stock opened at $398.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.84 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

