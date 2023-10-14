Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.68.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

