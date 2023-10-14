ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.07

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 2257439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. On average, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 32.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 65.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 39,969 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 100,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

