Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 7%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 105,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 443,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arvinas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Arvinas Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $900.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after acquiring an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 594,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

