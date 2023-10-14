Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 153,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 619,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Embecta from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Embecta Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.24%. Embecta’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In other Embecta news, CFO Jacob Elguicze bought 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,177.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,144.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jacob Elguicze purchased 4,625 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,144.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,558 shares of company stock valued at $409,371. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,212,000 after buying an additional 107,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,911,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Embecta by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Embecta by 1.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,621,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Embecta by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,439,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 171,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

