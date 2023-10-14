Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.