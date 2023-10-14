Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.82

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 138023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $118,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,147,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,961,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

