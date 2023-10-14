Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.15

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$49.15 and last traded at C$49.37, with a volume of 59004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 price objective on Calian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC set a C$65.00 price target on Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Calian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.44.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGY

Calian Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$582.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.95 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.3094017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$52.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.