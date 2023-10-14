ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Up 1.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.39 and last traded at $36.38. 6,520,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 6,202,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 15.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

