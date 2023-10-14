Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.63. 69,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 148,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Forestar Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,851,000 after buying an additional 134,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forestar Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

