LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.39

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 1039100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

