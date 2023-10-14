Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 20,405,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 24,703,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 51.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

