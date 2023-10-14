Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Up 25%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 761,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 773% from the average session volume of 87,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

