SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in September

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 689,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SpartanNash Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $792.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

