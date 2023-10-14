Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 1.2 %

SAMG stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $225.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Path Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,952 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 209,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

