Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.02

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 197248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rayonier

Rayonier Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 246.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

