OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Short Interest Update

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

OPTN stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. OptiNose has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPTN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 182.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at about $19,300,000,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

