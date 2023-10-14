Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 977,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Stock Down 8.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.