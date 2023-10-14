Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 977,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.84.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
