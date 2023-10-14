National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $30.90 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

