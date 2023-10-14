Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LADR. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 89.10 and a current ratio of 89.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

