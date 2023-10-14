TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $108.74 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00034198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003288 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,847,903 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,775,562 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

