Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

