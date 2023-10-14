Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
OXLC stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.