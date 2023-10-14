Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 6.4%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 2,666,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,230,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.52.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

