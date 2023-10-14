LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.0538 on Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $50.73 million and $1.61 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 974,818,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,778,038 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

