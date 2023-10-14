Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.49 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00016703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $163.89 million and approximately $8,166.67 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00021384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,862.13 or 1.00016824 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.50453074 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,664.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.