Head-To-Head Analysis: Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shell and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 1 3 2 0 2.17 MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays an annual dividend of $229.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5,759.9%. Shell pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays out -60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shell has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

9.2% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shell and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $386.20 billion 0.59 $42.31 billion $8.18 8.24 MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A ($380.55) -0.01

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 7.94% 17.65% 7.88% MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shell beats MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

(Get Free Report)

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use. In addition, it offers consumer services comprising retail services, which operates a network of approximately 2,000 service stations under MOL, Slovnaft, INA, Tifon, Energopetrol, and PapOil brands; mobility solutions, which includes car and bike sharing, fleet management, and public transport services; and digital factory including data science, master data management, loyalty, customer relationship management, campaign management, API integration, omnichannel, and payment services. The company also provides industrial services, which includes oilfield chemical technologies comprising hydrate inhibition, and selective Sulphur removal; and oilfield services including drilling, workover, pressure pumping, cementing and stimulation, coiled tubing and nitrogen, tubular handling, well test, slickline, wireline mud logging, and seismic data processing service lines. Further, it operates natural gas transmission pipeline system. Additionally, it offers real estate, accounting, pipeline, leasing, machinery and equipment, investment, repair and maintenances, production and distribution of mineral water, marketing agent, transportation, power production, geothermal, insurance, financial, and security services; and firefighting, tourism, hydrocarbon exploration, wholesale and retail trade, rental, hospitality, caring, engineering, technical consultancy, and plastic compounding services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

