Sourceless Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.40 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $171.85 million and $0.40 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00021384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,862.13 or 1.00016824 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00818323 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.