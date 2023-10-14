Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.44 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $158.15 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,207,699,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,977,190 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

