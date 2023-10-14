Head to Head Analysis: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) & Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nogin has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rimini Street and Nogin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nogin 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Nogin has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 325.53%. Given Nogin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nogin is more favorable than Rimini Street.

This table compares Rimini Street and Nogin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 1.00% -45.28% 8.81% Nogin -68.35% N/A -68.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Nogin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and Nogin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $422.49 million 0.42 -$2.48 million $0.05 40.20 Nogin $78.34 million 0.07 -$52.73 million N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Nogin.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Nogin on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; and Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Nogin

(Get Free Report)

Nogin, Inc. provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. It also develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution for brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. In addition, the company operates Commerce-as-a-Service platform for retail clients to improve key aspects of their e-commerce business. Nogin, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.