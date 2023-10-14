Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 1.2 %
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
