Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock worth $2,075,260. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

