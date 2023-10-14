Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$141.42

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$141.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOO shares. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$103.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 1-year low of C$80.87 and a 1-year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 13.5812417 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

