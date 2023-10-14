Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSKD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 39.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 18.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 337,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth $9,587,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,573,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.17. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

