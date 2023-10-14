Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of FLXS opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.10. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

