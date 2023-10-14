Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Flexsteel Industries Price Performance
Shares of FLXS opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.10. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
