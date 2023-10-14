Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carpenter Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,909 shares of company stock worth $850,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 153.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 591.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.