Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $970.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $286.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after buying an additional 194,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,511,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,963,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.