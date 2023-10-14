Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 31st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AIF opened at $12.94 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 101.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 108.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 292.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

