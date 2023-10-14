Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 209,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,032,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,543.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,404,876. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,752,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 95,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

