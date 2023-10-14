Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Announces Earnings Results

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $405.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.71. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $69.09.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

