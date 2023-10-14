Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

BBSRF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

