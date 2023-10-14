Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
BBSRF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
About Bluestone Resources
