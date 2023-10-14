Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 73070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Banyan Gold Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.57.
Banyan Gold Company Profile
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
