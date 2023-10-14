Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Featured Stories

