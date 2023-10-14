Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arctic Star Exploration
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.