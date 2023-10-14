Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Up 8.1%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 107,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 116,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Condor Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 15.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.51 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Condor Resources Company Profile
Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
