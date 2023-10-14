SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Up 3.2%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 570,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 741,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.03 million, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

