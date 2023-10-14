Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.40 and last traded at $111.40. Approximately 58,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 118,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.80.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.74.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nova by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nova by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

